Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Ventas by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,852,589.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,622,918.44. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,394 shares of company stock worth $11,235,529. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $71.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 581.82%.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.