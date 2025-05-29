Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its stake in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in IperionX were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPX. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IperionX Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ IPX opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. IperionX Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $38.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on IperionX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

IperionX Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

