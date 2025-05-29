Tidal Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.4%

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.20 and a beta of 1.21. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.48 and a 52-week high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.