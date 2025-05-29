Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Upbound Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Upbound Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Upbound Group Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66.
Upbound Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.24%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UPBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.
Read Our Latest Analysis on UPBD
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $33,693.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,791.86. This trade represents a 1.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $846,711 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Upbound Group Profile
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Upbound Group
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.