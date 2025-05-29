Tidal Investments LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Upbound Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Upbound Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $33,693.66. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,791.86. This trade represents a 1.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $846,711 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upbound Group Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.