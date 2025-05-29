Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 1,018 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 920.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the period. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RWAY opened at $9.84 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 79.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RWAY shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point upped their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

