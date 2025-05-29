Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 141,617 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,617 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.11% of ChargePoint worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,276,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 204,464 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,746,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,029,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 583,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,336,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85,516 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 13,605.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,857,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,500 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.52.

ChargePoint Trading Up 5.4%

CHPT stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $351.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.22.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.28% and a negative net margin of 72.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

