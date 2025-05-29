Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 1,778 Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IGIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

International General Insurance stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.24. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $27.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. International General Insurance had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International General Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

International General Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.