Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 487 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.25, for a total transaction of $2,557,749.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,038,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,301,707.50. This represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,695 shares of company stock worth $21,620,366. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $306.55 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.57 and a 200 day moving average of $315.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.07 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.45%.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

