Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,219 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEFS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter.

CEFS opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $275.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

