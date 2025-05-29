Tidal Investments LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE ETR opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

