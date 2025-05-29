Tidal Investments LLC Sells 21,392 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,392 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Taboola.com worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBLA. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 512,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 412,042 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Taboola.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Taboola.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,480,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, CEO Adam Singolda bought 60,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $163,822.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,462,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,339,204.96. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TBLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Taboola.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Taboola.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBLA

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

Taboola.com announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Taboola.com Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.