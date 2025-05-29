Tidal Investments LLC Sells 21,392 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,392 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Taboola.com worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBLA. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 512,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 412,042 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Taboola.com by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Taboola.com by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,480,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 63,324 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Taboola.com news, CEO Adam Singolda bought 60,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $163,822.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,462,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,339,204.96. This trade represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of TBLA opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.
Taboola.com announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
