Tidal Investments LLC Sells 6,219 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SXT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.58. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $98.27.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,445.70. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

