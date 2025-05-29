Tidal Investments LLC Sells 725 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 135,272 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,518.36. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $58.19 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

