Tidal Investments LLC Sells 8,177 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SFL by 831.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SFL by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SFL by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in SFL by 883.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Stock Down 0.9%

SFL stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.82 million. SFL had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

SFL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is 263.41%.

SFL Profile

(Free Report)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.