Tidal Investments LLC Sells 970 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Premier by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 405,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 289,408 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Premier by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 236,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $249,730.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 76,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,354.82. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,119 shares of company stock worth $464,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

