Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 544,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,360,000 after purchasing an additional 286,989 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,012,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 65,666 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 88,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE EDN opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $605.33 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Featured Stories

