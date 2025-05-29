Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,534 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 776.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BZH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Kelley III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,215.50. This trade represents a 169.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

BZH stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $621.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $565.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

