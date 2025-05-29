Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 110.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 866,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 187,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.2%

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.75. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

