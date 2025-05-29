TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Position Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in TruBridge were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBRG. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in TruBridge in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in TruBridge by 2,704.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TruBridge by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TruBridge news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 6,000 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,804.50. This trade represents a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TBRG. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

TruBridge Stock Down 1.0%

TBRG opened at $23.80 on Thursday. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). TruBridge had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

