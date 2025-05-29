Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.44 and traded as high as $18.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 208,315 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TEN

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.25.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tsakos Energy Navigation as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.