Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at American Electric Power
In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. The trade was a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
American Electric Power Stock Performance
AEP stock opened at $101.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.93 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.
American Electric Power Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
