Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 20,100 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 134,093 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 232,393 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,685,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,217 shares in the company, valued at $997,462.51. This represents a 8.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $7.29 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $328.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

