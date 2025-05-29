Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 221,291 Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 1,942.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,291 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 5.88.

In related news, CTO Avital Pardo sold 237,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $3,604,259.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,401,528 shares in the company, valued at $36,407,164.48. The trade was a 9.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 12,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $119,577.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 105,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,388.95. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,541 shares of company stock worth $7,331,977. Company insiders own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

