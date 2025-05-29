Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 272,000 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,501,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,004,399 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 29,058,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,728,000 after buying an additional 18,660,482 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,481,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,348,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 30,438,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,845,000 after buying an additional 4,113,884 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.0336 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

NOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

