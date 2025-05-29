Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 5,000 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,518 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,084,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,164 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 794,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

DLB opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.55. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,171.04. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

