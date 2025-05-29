Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $105,581,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $67,054,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after acquiring an additional 490,788 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,940,000 after acquiring an additional 400,384 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 398,531 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of ORI stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.15%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,354 shares of company stock worth $1,602,871. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

