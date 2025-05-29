Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,940,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Unilever by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,191,000 after acquiring an additional 327,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,719,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,242 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UL shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

