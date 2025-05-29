Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFIC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 60,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 81,695 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 620,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 145,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 482,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 172,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFIC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Up 0.4%

MFIC stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.00. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.49 million. Equities analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.68%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.58%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

