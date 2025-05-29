Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 254,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $416.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, April 7th.

AngioDynamics Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

