Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,629,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 803,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Adient by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 254,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Adient by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 72,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adient by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,091,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Adient by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,020,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 767.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADNT. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Adient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

