Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.43% of Bandwidth worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAND. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 200,387 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 133,715 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 112,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 92,915 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 88,198 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $438.71 million, a P/E ratio of -25.86 and a beta of 1.88.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Devin M. Krupka sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $59,189.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,251.60. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,540.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,319. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,721 shares of company stock worth $992,965. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

