Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Reliance by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Reliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $295.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.81. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $326.87.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

