Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.29% of Iradimed worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed Stock Performance

IRMD opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. Iradimed Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $656.86 million, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Iradimed Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRMD. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Iradimed in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Report on Iradimed

Iradimed Profile

(Free Report)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.