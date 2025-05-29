Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.08 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 343.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 16,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $1,210,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,117.90. This represents a 29.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,865.98. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MLI opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $96.81.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.