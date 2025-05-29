Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of MoneyLion worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 90,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ML stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.16. The firm has a market cap of $972.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $106.82.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.40.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

