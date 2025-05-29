Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.18 Million Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.13% of Vital Farms worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after buying an additional 516,139 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,904,000 after buying an additional 415,614 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after buying an additional 308,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vital Farms by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 297,684 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vital Farms

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,966,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,690,677.10. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,865.84. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,308 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms Stock Down 4.1%

Vital Farms stock opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VITL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.