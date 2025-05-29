Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.17% of Universal worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 995,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after buying an additional 201,185 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,779,000 after buying an additional 38,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Universal by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Price Performance

Universal stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $45.19 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.

Universal Increases Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $937.19 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 4.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.34%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

