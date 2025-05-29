Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,819,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,059,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,360,000 after purchasing an additional 373,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 225.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 407,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 282,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $2,207,948.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,612,197.30. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,773,380. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on THC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

THC opened at $164.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.59. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $109.82 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

