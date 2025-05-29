Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.37 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BRX opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

