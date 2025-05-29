Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.1%

VIPS stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

