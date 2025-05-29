Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 265.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,548,000 after acquiring an additional 241,594 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 606,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80,539 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,556,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.55. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 145.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 23,837 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $454,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,728.52. The trade was a 7.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $46,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,157.86. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,263 shares of company stock worth $740,590. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

