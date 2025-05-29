Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,493.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Santander raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 0.3%

TGS opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.73. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

