Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $30,179.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,782.80. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $64,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,279.98. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Stock Up 0.1%

REPL stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $649.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

