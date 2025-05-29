Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,185 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,671,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,272. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.09). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

