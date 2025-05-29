Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.46.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.3%

MS stock opened at $127.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $90.94 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $204.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total value of $1,124,092.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,274 shares in the company, valued at $22,248,942.10. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $95,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,545,403.20. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,548. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

