Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 62.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $849,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $94.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $73.27 and a one year high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

