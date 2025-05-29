Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 13,600 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Hologic by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 42,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.24 per share, with a total value of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.71 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.