Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 13,900 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Century Aluminum worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 279,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 352,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,019.17. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.70.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $633.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.80 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

