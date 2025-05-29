Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,900 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $58.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $90.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, CFO Erik Aldag purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,820.65. This trade represents a 30.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

