Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 528,000 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,657,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $156.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.15. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($76.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.36.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

